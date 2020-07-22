Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 71 ($0.87) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.75 ($1.29).
Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.80. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.50 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.
Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.
