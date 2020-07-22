Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 71 ($0.87) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.75 ($1.29).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.80. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.50 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 223,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £198,510.05 ($244,290.00). Also, insider Roger Taylor acquired 768,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £737,903.04 ($908,076.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,991,694 shares of company stock worth $179,641,309 over the last 90 days.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.