Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

DS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

DS stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Drive Shack by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Drive Shack by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Drive Shack by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

