Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.