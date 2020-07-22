Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

