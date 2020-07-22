Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

