Desjardins Begins Coverage on WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:TSE:WELL)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:TSE:WELL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

TSE:WELL stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust International IPO ETF Shares Up 0.1%
First Trust International IPO ETF Shares Up 0.1%
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Up 3.1%
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Shares Up 3.1%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Orange
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Orange
Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software
Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software
Bayer Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Bayer Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Aroundtown PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Aroundtown PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report