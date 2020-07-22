Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.