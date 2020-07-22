Xencor’s (XNCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

XNCR stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,884,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Xencor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Xencor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

