Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pentair stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

