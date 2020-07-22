Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

