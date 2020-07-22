Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $740.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

