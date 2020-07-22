Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Earnings History for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pentair Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Pentair Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Great Western Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Great Western Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Paramount Group Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Paramount Group Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Knowles Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Knowles Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Celestica to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Celestica to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report