Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.