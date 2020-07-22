Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

CLS opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.02.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

