NewMarket (NEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $415.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.78. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

