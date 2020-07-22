DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRTT opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, insider Jennifer Warawa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several equities analysts have commented on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DIRTT Environmental from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

