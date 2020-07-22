DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRTT opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, insider Jennifer Warawa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DIRTT Environmental from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pentair Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Pentair Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Great Western Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Great Western Bancorp Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Paramount Group Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Paramount Group Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Knowles Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Knowles Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Celestica to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Celestica to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report