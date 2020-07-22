Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Tudor Pickering cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

