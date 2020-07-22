Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

