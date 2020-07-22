Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 3.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 76.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

