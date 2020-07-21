Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.21.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

