Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.