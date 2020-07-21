Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

