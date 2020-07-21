Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 485.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boeing by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.