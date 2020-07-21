Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.