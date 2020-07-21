Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $394.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

