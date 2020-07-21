Iowa State Bank Sells 11,349 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

MSFT stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $176.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

