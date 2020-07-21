Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.43.

PYPL opened at $178.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

