Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

