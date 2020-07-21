Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,278,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.90. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

