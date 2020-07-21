Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 373 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.