Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

