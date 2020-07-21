Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 112,122 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $197,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.