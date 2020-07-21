Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

