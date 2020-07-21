Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Investec upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

