Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.07.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.31. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.