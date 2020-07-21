Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 848.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $402.97 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $405.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

