Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 89 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.