Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zoetis by 244.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 11.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 62.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.