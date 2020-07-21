Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $513,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

