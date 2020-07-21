Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,047 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after buying an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,002,000 after buying an additional 286,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

VLO stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.