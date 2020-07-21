TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

