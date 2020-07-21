General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 20.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 83.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of General Electric by 20.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in General Electric by 134.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

