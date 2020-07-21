Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to Buy at Independent Research

Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $161.00.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

