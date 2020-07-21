Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,983 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after buying an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.