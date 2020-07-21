Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,995 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $482,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 146.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

TDOC opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $682,324.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,246.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

