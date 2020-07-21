Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,708,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.36.

BLK opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.84 and a 200-day moving average of $505.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.