TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

