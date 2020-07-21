Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after buying an additional 174,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Dollar General stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.41. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

