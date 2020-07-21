Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $267,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $255.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

