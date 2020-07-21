Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

CMI opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.98. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

